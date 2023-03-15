His perfect match! Christine Brown‘s boyfriend, David Woolley, gushed over her after she left him a sweet surprise.

Woolley took to social media on Tuesday, March 14, to share an Instagram photo of a mirror with a message from the 50-year-old Sister Wives star. “I love you! My King,” Brown wrote to her beau.

In his caption, Woolley added, “I love how thoughtful Christine is and all the little things she does for me❤️ #christinebrown #soulmate #myqueen #mylove.”

The reality star, for her part, uploaded a photo of the couple enjoying a night out, writing via Instagram, “I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Brown went public with Woolley on Valentine’s Day after previously hinting at sparking a new romance following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” she wrote via Instagram on February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Woolley reflected on his growing bond with Christine in a post of his own that same day. “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” he wrote. “When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

Christine shocked Sister Wives fans in November 2021 when she announced that she had Kody, 54, called it quits. The former couple share six children together: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following her split from the Wyoming native, Christine told fans that she wanted to remain tight-lipped about her personal life.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she shared via her Instagram Story in February. “I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited.”

Following Christine’s split from Kody, Meri Brown ended her spiritual union with the businessman after being legally married from 1990 to 2014. Meanwhile, Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody called it quits after nearly 30 years together. Kody is still legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014.