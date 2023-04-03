A relationship milestone! Christine Brown was all smiles as she spent time with boyfriend David Woolley‘s family amid their budding romance.

“Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit! #grandkids #family #familytime #myqueen,” he captioned a sweet Instagram photo on Sunday, April 2, posing alongside his daughter, Kati Charlene, and her three children.

Brown, 50, stood beside her beau in the group pic, which also featured her youngest daughter with Kody Brown, 12-year-old Truely. The former couple are also the parents of daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn and Ysabel and son Paedon.

Mykelti, 26, joked about being left out of the big day, teasing in the comments section, “Why didn’t I get the invite? [Kati] is awesome!!! That’s okay I understand, it’s an 12 hour drive away from me. #imfine #lovethis.”

The Sister Wives star announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021 after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage. Their breakup played out during season 17 of the TLC series, which also follows Kody’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. By the end of the season, fans learned that the Wyoming native’s spiritual unions with Meri, 52, and Janelle, 53, were both over. He remains legally married to Robyn, 44, whom he wed in 2014.

Christine was candid about moving on in the wake of her split from Kody, hinting via social media earlier this year that she’d found a new man. She made her relationship with Woolley public on Valentine’s Day.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” the reality TV personality gushed via Instagram at the time.

Woolley shared an equally loving dedication to Christine at the time, writing in a post of his own: “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before.”

Since sharing their relationship with the world, the twosome have continued to give glimpses of their sweetest moments together — and their respective kids couldn’t be happier about the duo’s romance.

“Christine has found a way to make all my siblings feel loved, and she’s amazing,” Kati shared via TikTok in February.

Kody, meanwhile, has not publicly addressed Christine’s new relationship. Despite the end of her marriage to the polygamist, the Cooking With Just Christine star has reassured TLC fans that she’s not going anywhere.

“I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” she said in a December 2022 TikTok upload after moving from Arizona to Utah with Truely. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!”

She panned the camera around to give her followers a “sneak peek,” adding: “You’re going to love it. So you can see behind me, this is where I sit and it’s like way forward. The producer sits in this lovely desk that he made behind me. It’s my basement, it’s unfinished. It’s super awesome [and] it’s like my favorite room in the house. … I’m still doing Sister Wives, no worries, everybody.”