Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Wife Jenna Enjoy Sunny Honeymoon in Turks and Caicos: ‘My Husband’

By
Brock Purdy and Wife Jenna Enjoy Sunny Honeymoon in Turks and Caicos
Brock and Jenna Purdy. Courtesy of Jenna Purdy/Instagram

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wife Jenna Purdy (née Brandt) are soaking up the sun during their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

“Honeymoon w/ my husband,” Jenna, 24, captioned a series of photos via Instagram during the late hours of Monday, March 15. Pictures showed the couple walking along the beach, fishing in the ocean and enjoying a stunning sunset.

The newlyweds got married on March 9 in Des Moines, Iowa. The location was a nod to where they met, Iowa State University when they were both freshmen in 2018. Jenna is also an Iowa native while Brock, 24, was born in Arizona.

“Best day of our lives,” Jenna wrote via Instagram about their wedding day while sharing several photos from their black-tie nuptials. “I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!!”

Brock Purdy Embraces Fiancee Jenna Brandt Before 2024 Super Bowl

Related: 49ers’ Brock Purdy, Wife Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline

The couple has had a busy year. One month before their wedding, Brock led the 49ers as they played in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on February 11. Although the Chiefs ultimately won against San Francisco with a final score of 25-22, Brock was photographed getting a hug and kiss from Jenna on the field following the loss.

Brock Purdy and Wife Jenna Enjoy Sunny Honeymoon in Turks and Caicos
Brock Purdy kisses fiancee Jenna Brandt before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brock was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” — a nickname given every year — after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, but he quickly proved his worth on the team after the team’s two starting quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, both suffered injuries.

FlipFlops

Deal of the Day

The Bestselling Flip-Flops Reviewers ‘Walk for Hours In’ Are 53% Off View Deal

Kerry Washington Gisele Bundchen Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

In December 2022, Brock became the first quarterback in his first career start to beat Tom Brady after the 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jenna, meanwhile, was in the crowd at Levi’s Stadium for the game and cheered on Brock throughout the season.

Brock proposed to Jenna before his 2023-2024 NFL season in July 2023. “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!” he wrote via Instagram to announce their engagement news at the time.

Jenna, for her part, also shared the news of Brock popping the question via Instagram, writing, “WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER … FOREVER! Brock Purdy — I love everything about you and your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!