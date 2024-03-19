San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wife Jenna Purdy (née Brandt) are soaking up the sun during their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

“Honeymoon w/ my husband,” Jenna, 24, captioned a series of photos via Instagram during the late hours of Monday, March 15. Pictures showed the couple walking along the beach, fishing in the ocean and enjoying a stunning sunset.

The newlyweds got married on March 9 in Des Moines, Iowa. The location was a nod to where they met, Iowa State University when they were both freshmen in 2018. Jenna is also an Iowa native while Brock, 24, was born in Arizona.

“Best day of our lives,” Jenna wrote via Instagram about their wedding day while sharing several photos from their black-tie nuptials. “I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!!”

Related: 49ers’ Brock Purdy, Wife Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline Brock Purdy has never been “Mr. Irrelevant” to Jenna Brandt. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than one year later, however, the football player would be the starting quarterback for […]

The couple has had a busy year. One month before their wedding, Brock led the 49ers as they played in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on February 11. Although the Chiefs ultimately won against San Francisco with a final score of 25-22, Brock was photographed getting a hug and kiss from Jenna on the field following the loss.

Brock was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” — a nickname given every year — after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, but he quickly proved his worth on the team after the team’s two starting quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, both suffered injuries.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

In December 2022, Brock became the first quarterback in his first career start to beat Tom Brady after the 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jenna, meanwhile, was in the crowd at Levi’s Stadium for the game and cheered on Brock throughout the season.

Brock proposed to Jenna before his 2023-2024 NFL season in July 2023. “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!” he wrote via Instagram to announce their engagement news at the time.

Jenna, for her part, also shared the news of Brock popping the question via Instagram, writing, “WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER … FOREVER! Brock Purdy — I love everything about you and your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”