Searching for a new movie to watch while in quarantine? Us Weekly’s 2020 Movie Preview proves there’s no shortage of films to binge, but if you’re in the mood for a drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Green Rush — a thriller inspired by real events — is out April 14 on premium VOD and Amazon Prime.

In the R-rated flick, a cannabis farmer and his pregnant girlfriend’s world is turned upside down when their land is invaded by criminals. Ahead of its streaming release, we sat down with young Hollywood actor Declan Laird, who stars in and coproduced the film. Here are five facts you need to know about the rising star.

How did starting your career on [Scottish soap opera] River City prepare you for Hollywood?

It was my first gig. I had not taken one acting class or school play before I was on the show. So, it was a complete crash course in acting and the mechanics of being on a set. An invaluable experience.

Which actor has served as your biggest inspiration?

Oh, damn! That’s a hard one. Just one? Let’s say Ben Affleck. That guy is crazy talented in all areas.

How do you relate — and differ — from your character Caleb in Green Rush?

I think I differ in that I’ve never been in the marijuana business and most likely, never will be! We’re similar in the fact that family is the most important thing to us.

Where do you hope to be in the next five years?

I’ve always made it a goal that I’d take my mother to the Oscars one day. So within the next five years, I’d like to have her walking down that red carpet.

What is your dream role?

I’ve been in the U.S. for eight years now, and haven’t worked in Scotland since. Although, I would love to go back home and take on a really challenging role. The new Trainspotting would do nicely.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton