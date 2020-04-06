A tough time. Luckily, there’s a ton of entertainment to go around. Although most TV shows have stopped filming, there’s still a great amount of series to take a look at.

On Monday, April 6, new streaming service Quibi officially launched, offering a free 90-day trial for those who sign up before April 30. The drop included the debut of 50 new programs, each with episodes that are 10 minutes or less. All of Quibi’s content is divided into three categories: Movies in Chapters, Unscripted Series and Docs and Daily Essentials.

Movies in Chapters are larger stories broken into chapters that run between seven and 10 minutes. Unscripted Series includes new exclusive programs focused on food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more. Docs and Daily Essentials deliver the day’s news in short, five to six-minute videos.

Currently, the streaming service plans to release 25 episodes (three hours) of new content each day, as they have 175 original shows that will roll out in 2020.

They also have a stellar lineup of A-list stars involved in their programs, including Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, LeBron James, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and more.

However, network TV also has multiple specials set to roll out this week. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Secrets & Surprises kicks off Monday, April 6. The special includes hosts Regis Philbin and Jimmy Kimmel going behind-the-scenes of the hit game show. On Wednesday, April 8, Kimmel, 52, will host a special celebrity edition of the show, raising money for charity. Will Forte and Eric Stonestreet will appear as the first contestants.

