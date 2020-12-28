Exclusive

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg’s New Boyfriend Has ‘Stepped In’ With Kids Amid Jihoon Lee Divorce

Making the best of it. 90 Day Fiance‘s Deavan Clegg has moved on with Topher Park — and he’s really stepped up in her life at home as a mom to two kids.

“Deavan and Topher’s relationship is absolutely amazing. Her children have really taken a huge liking to Topher,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively about the relationship. “He is a hard worker and has fully stepped in as the father role.”

Deavan, 23, shares 20-month-old son, Taeyang, with estranged husband Jihoon Lee. The reality star also has a 4-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. In September 2020, she and Park went Instagram official.

While the Salt Lake City native and her boyfriend both wear rings but they are “not engaged,” the source adds. “They’re kind of like promise rings, which is normal in Korean tradition.”

On Christmas, both Deavan and Topher shared photos of them with her two children via Instagram. “My crazy, silly, happy family, I’m so excited for Christmas,” she wrote. “Excited to spend it with these amazing three. @hyu.nw #christmas #family #teamdrascilla #90dayfiance #90sfashion.”

Deavan and the South Korea native first appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. They welcomed a son in April of that year and returned for season 2. They last appeared on the finale, which aired in November 2020. At the time, the duo revealed that they had split over quarantine and Deavan took their son and her daughter back to the U.S.

Following the November episode, Jihoon posted via Instagram that he hadn’t watched the show and gave insight into where is now.

“I think I learned a lot from marriage and divorce. I was ashamed to see myself on the show. Nevertheless, I sincerely thank you for the support,” he wrote. “This show and divorce have been a turning point in my life. I feel like I need to work harder with this. Thank you so much for always supporting me.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

