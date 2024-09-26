90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet’s family is “like a cult” — at least according to husband Andrei Castravet.

“We should put you on an escape-a-cult-type of franchise,” Andrei joked exclusively to Us Weekly while promoting the TLC show. “She’s doing great! I’m very happy to have you back.”

Elizabeth, despite her husband’s claims, said her family is “not that bad” through laughter. The couple told Us they only talk to her dad, Chuck Potthast, and sister Becky Potthast.

“The rest we didn’t speak for many years,” Andrei continued. Elizabeth said that the distance from her family led to less tension in her marriage.

“We don’t fight as much, for sure,” she explained. “They did come in between us. We have so much more peace in our home in general.”

Elizabeth told Us what led to the split from her family.

“Everybody would just get together and would talk about my decisions. It just got to a point where it was too toxic,” she shared. “I’m really only speaking with my dad and Becky, and sometimes my mom. Honestly, once I took some time apart, I saw how good it was, and you just see life in the world differently. I don’t want to go back into that toxicity.”

Andrei chimed in, adding that just because its family doesn’t mean they have to stay in the “toxic” environment.

“You’re not going to sacrifice your life,” he said. “You have to think about yourself too.”

Elizabeth eventually came to a realization that her family members were doing her a “disservice” and she didn’t “benefit” from them.

Earlier this year, fans watched as the couple made the big decision to move away from Elizabeth’s family after Andrei received a business opportunity.

Elizabeth first met Andrei on a dating app and hit it off during an in-person meetup in Dublin. By October 2017 they had gotten married and six months later announced that they were expanding their family. The couple welcomed daughter Eleanor in 2019 and three years later, welcomed a baby boy named Winston.

Throughout their entire relationship, the couple experienced ups and downs with Elizabeth’s family — but that hasn’t stopped them from seeking happiness. Maybe “way in the future” Elizabeth will reconcile with her family, but she told Us that space is good for now.

“At some point, I feel like it’s bound to just come up or there’s going to be some situation, but right now, no,” she said. “Are they going to change? Do people change? I don’t think that they change.”

Andrei speculated that her family will “never be changed” no matter how much time goes on.

“The people will not change,” he added. “I’m not accepting that kind of toxicity in my relationship.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi