Days after suggesting she and husband Jay Smith had split, 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is showing her appreciation toward her supportive fans.

“I wanted to say, thank you so much,” Martson, 32, said in an Instagram Stories clip on Monday, April 22. “I have received so many messages — hundreds of messages — in support of me. You guys don’t even know what’s going on right now, and you’re still sending messages full of support, telling me to keep my head up, and it means a lot.”

She continued: “I couldn’t sleep last night, and honestly, I just read them all. And I really am going to try really hard to get back to all of you, but I just want you to know that I appreciate everyone who supports me, and reading those messages last night really put me kind of in a better place right now, so I appreciate it.”

On April 15, Martson aired some of her drama with Smith on Instagram. “It’s all fun as [sic] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving without a license,” she wrote, tagging Smith and adding stickers reading “Bye Felicia” and “Cancelled.”

Two days later, she hinted at a breakup again during an Instagram Q&A. When one follower asked if she and the Jamaica native were going to have children, she cited the Monica song “Hell No (Leave Home).” And when another said that 90 Day costar Larissa Dos Santos Lima had claimed that Martson was single, the reality star replied, “We must not go against what the Queen says.”

And on Monday, after posting the thank-you message, the Pennsylvania native uploaded an inspirational quote about things “not working out” to Instagram. “Maybe it’s not working out because God is working out something better,” the quote reads. “Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough. Sometimes our greatest blessings come from our greatest disappointments.”

Amid the turmoil, some of Martson’s costars from the TLC series have had her back. “I know what’s going on with Ashley and it’s heartbreaking,” Kalani Faagata wrote on Instagram. “@ashleye_90 You’re finally on the right track and everything will start falling into place now. Stay strong, you’ve overcome worse s–t than this, and you’ll conquer this too.”

Leida Margaretha also sent her season 6 costar a pep talk via Instagram, writing, “Keep being amazing, and remember you’re loved @ashleye_90.”

Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January but withdrew the petition nine days later. The following month, she claimed she and her husband had never actually split.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise continues with the Happily Ever After season 4 premiere on TLC Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

