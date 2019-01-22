Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima denied doing drugs and threatening to take her own life during her fight with now-estranged husband Colt Johnson.

“Dear followers, friends and family, I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true. I love for my life so much that I would never try to do something like this,” a note posted on the 32-year-old TLC star’s Instagram on Monday, January 21, reads. “These allegations are completely false and I have all my medical records to prove it.”

She concluded: “I am going through a difficult moment in my life and at this moment I would like to ask people to respect and avoid talking about things that are not real. I will make a video to talk about everything on my right time.”

Dos Santos Lima was arrested on January 11 for attacking Johnson at their Las Vegas home. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us Weekly that Johnson “had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied” after the altercation. Us confirmed on Wednesday, January 16, that Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after the incident.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Johnson told officers that Dos Santos Lima locked herself in the bathroom after allegedly swallowing pills during the fight.

Before the reality TV personality was taken into custody earlier this month, she shared a photo of her bloody face via Instagram, claiming the altercation started after she discovered Johnson bought a pornographic movie.

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson, who appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, tied the knot in June 2018. He filed for divorce after her arrest earlier this month. Dos Santos Lima was previously arrested for domestic battery twice in 2018, but the charges in both cases were dropped.

