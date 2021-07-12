Nicole Nafziger confirmed that her relationship with Azan Tefou is officially over after five years of dating.

“Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together,” Nicole, 27, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 12. “This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all. But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it. Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continue to support [us] as separate individuals.”

Nicole and Azan, 30, appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 after originally meeting and falling in love over a dating app.

Story is developing.