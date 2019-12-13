



Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak knows it’s not always easy to stick to a fitness routine during the holidays, but staying in shape should put a damper on the end-of-year festivities.

The Canadian fitness guru, 45, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that wellness should be integrated into your holiday routine, just like it would any other day of the year.

“The problem is people think in terms of holidays as weeks or months,” the Body Reset Diet author said on Friday, December 13. “And for some reason we think, ‘I’m just going to throw hazard to the wind, I’m going to be sedentary, I’m not going to eat well, and I can chalk it up to the fact that it’s October, November, and December, and then New Year’s Eve.’”

In order to really get the most out of your typical workout regimen, Pasternak suggests taking a step back and remembering that the holiday season really only lasts a few days: one day for Thanksgiving and another for either Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s Eve.

“The rest of the time, stay on your game. Hit your step goal every day. My Fitbit reads at least 12,000 steps every day, even on the days that I’m gorging at those meals,” Pasternak revealed. “Don’t look at it in terms of the holiday season. Look at it as there’s a few days that I might be off my game.”

The celebrity trainer, who has helped A-list stars like Amy Schumer, Jessica Simpson and Seth Rogen, also recommended keeping breakfasts and lunches “reasonably healthy” in order to stay on track for a fit and festive holiday season.

Despite all the excitement of the holidays, Pasternak advises his clients to stay active — even if that just means hitting the dance floor for one last song at your annual office holiday party.

“You want to get up and move, and you want to sleep properly,” the famous fitness coach added. “Make sure you’re doing the things you need to do to sleep well. Don’t have caffeine in the afternoons, turn your phone and your laptop off at least an hour before you go to bed.”