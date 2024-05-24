It’s hard to imagine now, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once a happily married couple.

10 years ago, long before Kardashian, 43, and Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live kiss or West’s antisemitic rants, Kardashian and West, 46, tied the knot in Florence, Italy. 200 guests attended the May 24, 2014 nuptials at the Forte di Belvedere.

The star-studded list of attendees included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jaden Smith and Alexander Wang. Tyga and Blac Chyna also attended together, but split later that year. Tyga, 34, went on to date Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner from 2015 to 2017 while Chyna, 36, dated Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, from 2016 to 2017. Rob, 37, infamously made it to Kim and West’s rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors but decided to skip the wedding at the last minute.

“I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn’t comfortable,” Rob explained during a 2016 interview with People. “I’m 6’1″ and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs. There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures. I’m upset I missed my sister’s wedding but it was a personal decision.”

Also missing was Kim’s stepbrother Brody Jenner, who had to shut down rumors that he boycotted the ceremony due to his then-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter not being invited.

“Realistically, I had work commitments and it was a long way away,” Brody, 40, said during a 2014 episode of the “Brody Jenner and Dr. Mike Dow” podcast. “We talked about it! It was very simple. After I got the invite, I said, ‘Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend but I wish you the best. I love you.’ And she was fine with it.” (He later hinted that Kaitlynn’s absence was the real reason he wasn’t there. Five years later, Brody and Kaitlynn, 35, would split and she would have a highly publicized fling with Miley Cyrus.)

Those who were in attendance got to witness Caitlyn Jenner walk Kim down the aisle while Andrea Bocelli serenaded the crowd. Kim wasn’t aware in advance that Bocelli, 65, would be performing.

“I got up to the altar and didn’t even see him standing there. And I turned around when my sisters were helping me fix my veil, and I did a double-take. I thought it was a CD of him singing,” she told the Daily Mail in June 2014. “He sounded so amazing. And it was really him. I was blown away. It was so Kanye to have him there. I should have expected that.”

Kim, West, and their eldest daughter, North, who was 11 months old at the time, all wore custom Givenchy for the big day. Although it’s normally a faux pas for anyone other than the bride to wear white, Kim made an exception for baby North, who looked adorable in her cap-sleeved dress. However, Kim didn’t appreciate Kylie, 26, dying her hair blue shortly before the wedding.

“I cannot stop staring at her blue hair. Why does she have to have blue hair at my wedding?” Kim said in a confessional during the season 9 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As if the actual wedding day wasn’t extravagant enough, Kim and West kicked off their wedding week with a trip to Paris along with members of their inner circle. Lana Del Rey performed at their rehearsal dinner in Versailles. On the morning of the wedding, the bride, groom and their honored guests flew to Italy on various flights, some commercial and some private.

Although their wedding was a fairytale, we all know that Kim and Yeezy did not live happily ever after. Kim, who shares North, now 10, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with West, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. The exes settled their divorce in 2022.

Kim and West have butted heads on several occasions since calling it quits. West has publicly accused Kim of keeping their children away from him, which Kim has denied, and Kim spoke out condemning hate speech after West’s antisemitic remarks made headlines in October 2022. However, the pair have tried to keep the peace for the sake of their children.

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with [Kanye’s new partner] Bianca [Censori] and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

While Kimye is kaput, we’ll always have the season 9 finale of KUWTK, which ended with Kim getting ready to walk down the aisle while West’s song “Awesome” played in the background.