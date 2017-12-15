Is Aaron Carter the male version of Taylor Swift? The singer spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about his new music and compared himself to the “Gorgeous” crooner.

“Turning 30, you know I have goals and aspirations. All of those require my attention for music and I’m telling you man, I live in a studio,” Carter told Us in the new issue. “It’s the safest place for me, and very therapeutic. I mean, I recorded ‘Don’t Say Goodbye,’ the vocals here for my single in this actual room. I mean, sometimes I’ll just get the urge just to write music, but the thing about me that’s weird is I’m kind of like a Taylor Swift but not really.”

He continued, “No for real. It’s because I write when I feel almost sad, and produce. I produce music when I almost feel like depressed or something like that. It’s just my out. It’s just been my way of resting my mind and that’s how all these songs came about. They all came about … they’re about ex-girlfriends that didn’t work out and I wrote songs about them while I was with them, trying to get them to understand what they were doing to me.”

As previously reported, Carter released his new single, “Don’t Say Goodbye,” on his 30th birthday.

“Had a great time last night celebrating my 30th birthday and the release of my new single, “Don’t Say Goodbye,” he captioned a video that showed him blowing out candles on a cake on Friday, December 8.

The “I Want Candy” singer also opened up about his desire to start a family.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” the former child star revealed. “I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too.”

Carter, who came out as bisexual last summer, continued, “My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us.”

For more about Carter's rehab stint, his relationship with brother Nick Carter and his new music, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

