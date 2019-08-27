



The hits just keep on coming. Abby Lee Miller had a lot to say about Lara Spencer’s recent remark about Prince George’s love of ballet.

“Good Morning America, it’s time to wake up,” the Dance Moms star, 52, said in a recent clip posted to her Instagram. Miller went on to note that she refused to say Spencer’s name because the morning talk show host was already getting too much publicity for her comments.

“I have so many male dancers that I have trained that have amazing careers,” the choreographer continued. “Their Saturday morning ballet classes sure paid off. They’re on Broadway. They’re on world tours. They’re in the new Steven Spielberg movie. I mean, come on. It’s 2019. I thought this stuff was over. … I think every child should dance.”

Miller also suggested that Spencer, 50, should “donate” her “entire salary for a year to the arts” as a form of apology.

Spencer came under fire earlier this month after she mocked the 6-year-old royal for taking ballet class as a part of his upcoming school curriculum. The New York native issued a public apology on Friday, August 23, after she was slammed by social media users, including celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell and Nev Schulman, for “bullying” Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a mountain. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

On Monday, August 26, Spencer addressed the situation on GMA. “The comment I made about dance was stupid and insensitive and I am deeply sorry,” she said, looking directly into the camera. “I spoke with several members of the dance community over the last few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery that it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance. And last night, I sat down with three influential dancers who lived it firsthand.”

Good Morning America then aired a segment that showed Spencer speaking with professional dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels.

“I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance,” she continued, expressing her hope to “turn a negative into a teachable moment.”

