



Feeling remorse. Lara Spencer is attempting to clean up the mess she made earlier this month when she mocked Prince George for taking ballet classes.

The Good Morning America host, 50, is “completely horrified” about the controversy her remarks sparked, according to Travis Wall. The professional dancer and Emmy-winning choreographer took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 24, to share details of the phone call Spencer gave him to apologize.

“She issued this massive apology and I could just hear the horror in her voice,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 31, said. “She wants to set this thing straight and right.”

Wall noted that he and other members of the dance and Broadway community are going to take a ballet class outside the Good Morning America studio in Times Square on Monday, August 26. “Our voices were heard, which is fantastic,” he exclaimed with a nod to everyone who shared their thoughts on Spencer’s comments. “Hooray!”

Spencer came under fire on Thursday, August 22, after she shared details of the 6-year-old royal’s extracurricular activities during a Pop News segment on GMA and laughed as she noted that he enjoys ballet.

“Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” Spencer said as she chuckled and paused for audience reaction. “I mean, he might!”

After celebrities including Wall, Rosie O’Donnell and more took to social media to slam Spencer for bullying the child, the ABC TV personality issued a public apology.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she penned alongside an Instagram photo of mountains. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

Wall spoke out about the comments in an Instagram video on Friday, August 23. “Lara, the next time you want to laugh at a child for taking a dance class or laugh at them at all, look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself if you want to be a bully today,” he said into the camera.

