Rosie O’Donnell, Nev Schulman and More Celebs React to Lara Spencer’s Prince George Comments

Well-known names are among the ranks of social media users calling Lara Spencer out for her comments about Prince George’s interest in ballet class.

In a “Pop News” segment on Good Morning America on Thursday, August 22, Spencer reported on the 6-year-old’s extracurricular interests. “The future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” she said, stifling laughter.

She continued: “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts. I mean, he might! He might end up … Between the religious studies and the computer programming, I just want to go back to the Play-Doh!”

Amid outcry, the GMA anchor, 50, told Instagram followers on Friday, August 23, that she was sorry. “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she wrote. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

But celebrities and other social media users were outraged, with some promoting the hashtag #boysdancetoo to normalize young male ballet dancers. “She is just an ignorant, uneducated bully who chose to mock a 6 year old child,” one person tweeted. “A young boy taking ballet is not a joke, GMA and Lara Spencer are!”

