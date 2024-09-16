Bachelor in Paradise alums Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are gearing up to say “I do” in front of several familiar faces.

“We’re getting married in Tulsa. It’s where he was born and raised. And it was pretty easy for us to decide on Tulsa. We just absolutely love it there,” Abigail, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview with Noah, 29, to promote her memoir, The Deaf Girl. “And it’s a chance to kind of show our friends and family that were like, ‘Why are you moving to Oklahoma?’ [We can now] actually show it off and say, ‘This is our home and we love it.’”

Noah noted that he and Abigail invited about 90 people to their upcoming nuptials. To hit that number, Noah — who has 10 siblings, including The Bachelorette season 21 contestant Aaron Erb — joked that he had to “kick some of the siblings out.”

“No, we’re gonna keep it small,” Noah said. “We spent a ton of time [in Tulsa] and it’s the place that I feel like we’ll settle down for the next while and so we’re kind of just full leaning into it.”

Related: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb’s Relationship Timeline Perfect fit! While Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb didn’t have the smoothest journey on Bachelor in Paradise, they eventually found their happy ending off screen. When season 7 of the ABC reality spinoff premiered in August 2021, the nurse was quickly taken with the season 25 Bachelor alum, who he admitted caught his eye before […]

Abigail, for her part, hopes that the wedding is “intimate” and “elegant” while they’re surrounded by pals, including fellow BiP season 7 alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

“It’s a little sentimental because some of those people were there when our relationship started,” Abigail said, adding that she and Noah also extended an invite to Chelsea Vaughn, Ivan Hall, Blake Moynes and other Bachelor Nation members.

While planning their nuptials, Abigail gushed that she and Noah were on the same page “about a lot of things.”

“I think we’re just trying to do a very, very simplified wedding and just because we get stressed out really easily by schedules and whatnot,” Abigail explained. “So we just didn’t want a whole schedule of the day.”

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

The duo were also aligned with not wanting to exchange vows where their love story began, on the beaches of Mexico.

“I think we look at that time as a very sentimental time. It’s where our relationship started, but I don’t think we’re trying to make any ties or connections to it with our wedding. We’ve been to Mexico so many times, we’re like, you’re good. We need a break,” Abigail said, while Noah added, “We also clearly put so much effort into not getting married on a beach in Mexico. It would be very bizarre to then go back after the fact.”

After Abigail and Noah didn’t find The One in Matt James and Tayshia Adams, respectively, the twosome headed to the beaches of Mexico to find love on BiP season 7. While their connection seemed strong, Noah ultimately ended their relationship before the finale. The pair reconnected off-camera and dated for two years before Noah popped the question in August 2023.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon