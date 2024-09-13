Don’t worry, Bachelor Nation, there’s no bad blood between Noah Erb and his brother, Aaron Erb, after the Men Tell All.

“It wasn’t actual shade,” Noah told Us Weekly exclusively during an interview with fiancée Abigail Heringer to promote her memoir, The Deaf Girl.

When The Bachelorette: Men Tell All aired for Jenn Tran’s season last month, Aaron was briefly in the hot seat when his twin brother, Noah (who made his debut on Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette), appeared to throw some shots.

“I do think part of that had to have been the edit,” Noah. “If I remember correctly, I took a circle approach and I did great.”

While on Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette, Aaron gave fellow contestant Devin Strader a self-help book. The same thing happened on Tayshia’s season with Noah receiving a book from Bennett Jordan. Both Noah and Abigail told Us that the “book thing” was not planned in advance — it just played out that way.

However, on the Men Tell All, Noah seemingly roasted his brother saying, “I don’t think the book’s the move.” The siblings appeared to make faces at each other on stage. When speaking with Us earlier this week, Noah explained that there was more to their interaction.

“The point I said was, ‘None of you guys should be telling somebody who is or who isn’t ready.’ Plus y’all need to go play flag football, get the energy out, touch some grass,” he explained. “This is not a dig on Aaron. I’ve known Aaron for 29 years; I’m going off his intentions. I think the book is a very soft move.”

He added: “It’s all things I’ve said to Aaron and I’m saying right now, I think it was a little soft.”

Both Noah and Abigail told Us that they gave Aaron some “general” advice before going on The Bachelorette. Judging by how things played out during the season, it appears he didn’t listen.

“I basically gave him enough advice that he could have been America’s favorite person [give or take] ,” Noah quipped, noting that Aaron jokingly “talked trash” when his twin went on the show.

“I honestly just wanted to see what he would do,” Noah added. “He is divorced at this stage of his life now, and he is ready for love. I was like, ‘Dude, here’s what I totally wouldn’t do.’ Obviously, I didn’t think of the book thing to mention. I would’ve added that to the list.”

Reporting by Sarah Hearon