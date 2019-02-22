Turning life into art. Adam Lambert shared a candid message to fans about his mental health before the release of his new single, “Feel Something.”

“Hi. I know you’ve been waiting! Well I’m finally ready to bring new music to all of you,” the American Idol season 8 runner-up, 37, wrote in a letter shared on Twitter on Thursday, February 21. “First: Let me offer a most sincere thank you for your patience and continued faith in me. You’ve pushed me to keep going even when I felt discouraged. I love making and performing music, but there have been many times where I’ve had to compromise on my artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and not art.”

Lambert clarified that he is “VERY proud of my body of work” before explaining, “I’m coming out of a dark period of second-guessing my own artistry and having my mental health suffer because of it.”

“I started asking myself, ‘Is all this hustle really worth it?’ I put all my focus on work and started to feel detached in my personal life,” he continued. “My self worth was suffering, I was lonely and becoming depressed.”

The “Whataya Want From Me” singer explained that touring with Queen, which he has done since 2011, has helped him recharge “with tons of positive energy.” He noted that “the spirit” of the band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury, “has always inspired me to push ahead boldly.”

“The fans we perform for are so full of love, and Brian May and Roger Taylor are a joy to play music with and always remind me of my value,” Lambert wrote. “Together we have collaborated creatively on our tours and this helped me to reaffirm my confidence in my artistry.”

The Grammy nominee revealed that he was able to pull himself “out of the darkness” after seeking “a bit of professional help” and receiving support from his colleagues, friends and family members.

To celebrate the fresh start, which also includes a new management company and record label, Lambert released “Feel Something” on Friday, February 22.

“This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs and opening my heart,” he wrote in Thursday’s message. “Since writing this song, I’ve found the joy I was missing and I’m back in my power. I can’t wait for you to hear more!”

Lambert and Queen are set to perform at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24, where the Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for five awards including best picture.

