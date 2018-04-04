Good boys Finnish 🇫🇮 first A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Apr 2, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

A new beau! Adam Rippon made his relationship with his new boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, Instagram official on Monday, April 2.

The Olympic figure skater, 28, shared an adorable photo of himself posing shirtless with his new man after the pair went on a hike in Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon. “Good boys Finnish first,” Rippon captioned the snap along with a flag emoji for Kajaala’s home country of Finland. The Olympian also confirmed in the photo’s comments that they are in a relationship.

Since competing and winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Rippon’s been receiving a lot of love from fans as well as potential romantic interests. He told Us Weekly in March that his direct messages on social media were booming with photos from guys trying to get his attention. He also revealed to Us that he was not interested in dating unless it happened organically.

“I think that even right now, even the idea of dating, doesn’t even sound super appealing because I’m so busy right now,” he told Us. “So I have this master plan that goes as follows: that I’ll be doing this stuff and I’ll magically meet someone who is funny, who’s smart, who goes to the gym and can keep me on my toes when it comes to giving me a hard time and being witty, and basically anybody who can make me laugh is one step closer to winning the crown.”

Rippon will be starring in the Stars on Ice tour from Friday, April 6, which will keep him busy through the end of May. “We’re going to 22 cities all across the U.S. and it’s going to be such a great tour,” he told Us. “We have the 2018 Olympic team and we also have 2014 Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White. We have Olympic medalist and world medalist and three-time national champion Ashley Wagner.”

Rippon’s new relationship means actress Sally Field needs to work a little on her matchmaking skills. The Oscar winner tried to set him up with her son, Sam Greisman, in February. “Sam … he’s insanely pretty. Find a way,” the Mrs. Doubtfire actress, 71, wrote to her son, who shared the screenshot of their conversation via Twitter. The pair got to meet in L.A. last month and Greisman posted a photo with Rippon on Twitter, captioning it, “Thanks, Mom.”

Rippon also had the chance to meet his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty in March.

“Shawn was actually super sweet, super nice,” the athlete revealed during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that month. “So I went up to him and I was like, ‘Hey, Shawn. I’m Adam.’ He was like, ‘Hey, I’m Shawn.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you so much for introducing yourself.’”

