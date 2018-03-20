Hair today, gone tomorrow! Since winning a bronze medal in PyeongChang, South Korea, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has been all over social media and in the media for his good looks, toned body and sense of humor, but he claims that wasn’t always the case. He told Us that he decided to alter one distinct part of himself about a year ago, and it has since changed his life. To see how the openly gay athlete changed his formerly curly locks, watch the video above.

Us Weekly: Tell Us about your hair.

Adam Rippon: I have a secret and something I’ve been carrying around with me for a very long time. This is not the natural hair that I was given at birth. I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts for over a year and you know what? I don’t give a s–t. And I’ve never looked back.

Us: Why did you decide to change your hair?

AR: I decided that I didn’t deserve pubes for hair. And in that moment I said, “It doesn’t have to be that way.” So I saw somebody who looked like Sofia Vergara living a beautiful life and it said the Brazilian blowout will change your life, and I thought “that’s a bit much” and then I got one. And it was completely true that my life has never been the same.

Us: What is a Brazilian blowout?

AR: It’s like when they wax your p–sy. No I’m kidding. They put this chemical in, it’s like a keratin treatment in and then they straighten it. It takes like an hour and a half and it’s worth every f–king minute and dollar.

Us: Tell Us about your beauty routine.

AR: So my favorite things to use are, I love Clarins moisturizers. I think they’re super nice and I think for a guy it just takes some shine away and that’s basically what I do every day. I don’t wear any makeup I just embrace who I am on the outside, you know.

But when I’m doing something on camera, I usually just use eit

her some MAC products or even Sephora brand stuff, it’s super nice and super easy. I’m not really a makeup guru. Basically I just paint this one shade and then I paint dark things around things that I want to look hollowed out.

Us: Tell Us about your workout routine.

AR: I work out every free moment that I get and I think that as I’ve gotten older I actually really enjoy working out and staying in shape. TBH I haven’t been to the gym since I came back from the Olympics, so my body sort of looks like a melted wax candle. It’s alright. So I won’t be posting any thotty Instagram pictures any time soon until I get the body I deserve back where it belongs.

Us: What do you focus on at the gym?

AR: So, when I go to the gym I focus a lot on my core. You know for somebody like me, I work my legs so much when I’m on the ice that I try to focus a lot on the core because I want to have a strong core so I’m able to balance as well as I can – and look hot as s–t.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!