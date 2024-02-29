Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler are grateful for their bond.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, “feel so blessed that they’ve been able to maintain a happy and successful marriage in Hollywood,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re best friends and know what they have is very special. Plus, to be able to work together with their kids is a dream come true.”

Adam, 57, and Jackie, 49, whom the insider notes are “nearly inseparable,” and their two daughters, 17-year-old Sadie and 15-year-old Sunny, all starred in the 2023 film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Despite sharing the screen in the coming-of-age film, Adam and Jackie did not play husband and wife. Instead, Idina Menzel portrayed Adam’s spouse while Jackie played the mother of their daughter Stacy’s friend Lydia. Sadie and Sunny played Adam’s daughters.

The movie’s director, Sammi Cohen, defended Adam’s decision to cast his daughters after the film sparked nepo baby discourse.

“Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that’s something we all want to do,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023. “What I say is, he’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend.”

The filmmaker added of the nepo babies conversation, “When it comes to the sort of chatter we’re hearing online, I don’t really think twice about it, because I’m going like, ‘Yeah, he’s doing the same thing he’s always done.’”

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was not the first time Jackie appeared in one of her husband’s movies. She previously appeared in films including Hubie Halloween (2020), Just Go With It (2011) and Grown Ups (2010). The twosome first met on the set of Adam’s 1999 film Big Daddy.

While Jackie has never played her husband’s love interest, Adam revealed during a 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Jackie has no problem watching him cozy up to his costars.

“She encourages me,” he said. “There’s no jealousy at all. She’s just like, ‘Get in there.’”

Jackie’s support doesn’t end there. While promoting his film Uncut Gems on the same talk show in 2019, Adam told host Ellen DeGeneres that he was “scared” to take on the dramatic role before his wife encouraged him.

“She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff,” he said. “She read [the script] and was like, ‘You have to do it.’”

Jackie, meanwhile, had a chance to gush about Adam when he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March 2023.

“I would like to celebrate the real Adam,” she told the Washington D.C. crowd during her speech. “The Pepto Bismol-chugging … air conditioning-blasting … backyard-peeing … disrupter. And, yes, he’s just as funny in real life as he is in the movies. … And he’s just as good in bed as you’ve all imagined for so long. Adam, whether you’re awake or not, it’s always fantastic.”

For more on Adam and Jackie’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.