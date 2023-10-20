Adam Sandler is being praised for helping a fan in distress at his comedy show.

During a stop on his I Missed You tour in San Jose, California on Wednesday, October 18, the comedian noticed an audience member having a medical emergency. In a clip shared to TikTok, Sandler is seen calling for a medic and directing them to the fan in need.

As responders approached, the comedian reassured the crowd saying, “Everything should be alright,” and “love ya.”

“Let’s take a few seconds, we’ll just let these guys concentrate, alright? Love y’all,” he added.

The video then cuts to the spectator being escorted out of the venue by medics. “We’re all wishing you well there, youngster, feel better back there. Sorry about that,” Sandler said. “I hope everybody’s good, everybody’s alright. We’ll get going, we’ll start the show back up, alright?”

Sandler then called for a round of applause saying, “Hope he feels better,” before continuing the show. “Back to the f—kng dumbness,” he joked.

Fans on TikTok are commending the comedian for how he handled the incident. “Adam Sandler handling a medic situation at the show tonight is exactly how it’s done!” the user who shared a clip of the ordeal wrote in the caption.

“Single-handedly one of the most humble, wholesome actors,” a separate user commented.

Another audience member shared a clip from the show, praising Sandler in the caption. “Went to see Adam Sandler last night and there was a medical emergency during his performance,” the fan wrote. “He completely stopped, and pointed out the man having a medical issue. I didn’t record it because I’m just not the person who does that, but what an incredible guy Adam Sandler is!!! He waited until the guy got taken out by EMTs to continue the show.”

Sandler’s nationwide I Missed You tour continues through December 12, with the next stop in Fresno, California on Friday, October 20. The actor recently starred in the Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah alongside his real-life daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

The film’s director, Sammi Cohen, slammed critics who said the casting decision was the result of nepotism.

“Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that’s something we all want to do,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview in August. “What I say is, he’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend.”