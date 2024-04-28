Adele and Rich Paul’s romance continues to be nothing but net.

The Grammy winner, 35, and Paul, 42, attended the Los Angeles Lakers’ Saturday, April 27, basketball playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. The couple sat courtside in the Crypto.com Arena.

Adele also brought her fashion A-game to the matchup, sporting a black blazer over a white blouse and coordinating dark trousers. She completed her look with ivory pumps. Paul, for his part, opted for black leather pants and a denim jacket.

The couple ultimately watched the Lakers win 119-108, keeping their playoff hopes alive. (The Nuggets are currently leading the series.)

Adele was first linked to Paul, a sports agent who represents many Lakers stars, in July 2021 when they went to Game 5 of the NBA finals together. The pair made their Instagram debut two months later.

“[Rich is] just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” Adele gushed during a November 2021 CBS interview. “It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

The “I Set Fire to Rain” artist, who shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has since had fans wondering if she and Paul secretly tied the knot. During several of Adele’s Las Vegas concerts in 2023, she referred to Paul as her “husband.”

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football,” she said during a September 2023 show. “I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

Us Weekly confirmed weeks later that the pair had not legally wed.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2023. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

Neither Adele nor Paul have revealed if an official wedding is in the cards, but he has no issues with the speculation.

“You can say whatever you want,” Paul quipped in October 2023 after Gayle King asked on CBS Mornings if Adele goes by “Mrs. Paul” following the rumors. “She’s been great [for me]. I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. We’re in a good space [and] happy. She’s superb.”