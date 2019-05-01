Even Adele needs to listen to Adele to cope with a breakup. The singer shared a hilarious meme of herself following her split from her estranged husband, Simon Konecki.

“When you catch yourself in you feelings then you remember who you are,” the meme reads alongside one photo of the 30-year-old British singer looking distraught and a second shot of herself looking carefree.

The Grammy winner’s return to Instagram comes nearly two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Adele filed for divorce from her husband of two years.

“They broke up about eight or nine months ago,” a source told Us last month. A second insider added that their “relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers.”

“They realized the romantic love was no longer there,” the second insider explained. “They’re disappointed, but it just didn’t work out.”

Adele and Konecki, 45, share 6-year-old son Angelo. The duo, who went public with their relationship in 2012, tied the knot in December 2016.

The “Hello” songstress’ rep confirmed their decision to split in a statement to Us on April 19.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Back in December 2016, Adele referred to her romance with Konecki as the “most serious relationship” she has ever been in.

“We’ve got a child together and we live together. After releasing my first album [19], all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves — they couldn’t handle it at all,” she said at the time. “When I try to describe this to my friends they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I’m still becoming who I’m going to be. He’s confident. He’s perfect.”

