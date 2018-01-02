Despite a recent facial injury, Carrie Underwood appeared to be in great spirits when she ran into Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang at the gym in mid-December.

“I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her. She had a wrist brace on, but I didn’t think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together,” the reality star, 34, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She looked great and seemed to be in great spirits.”

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

The “Before He Cheats” singer, also 34, broke her wrist and injured her face after falling down some steps outside her home in Nashville in November. Nearly two months later, she revealed in a message to her fan club members that the accident was more serious than originally reported.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. … I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Since the accident, Underwood has kept a low profile on social media, though Gang did share a photo with the American Idol season 4 winner after their December 12 encounter at an exclusive resort. The former Bravo personality tells Us, “I didn’t notice anything amiss on her face. Simply, she looked lovely. She was extremely friendly and gracious.”

Gang adds, “She looked lovely even after working out on the machine, something I wish I could say for myself.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!