Working on himself. AJ McLean opened up about how he is faring amid his separation from Rochelle McLean.

“This is a journey of self-exploration, for me. I’ve never really done this journey since I got sober, and now is my time,’ the Backstreet Boys singer, 45, said to TMZ on Monday, April 24. “I’m a little late, 45 years old, but better late than never.”

The “As Long As You Love Me” artist revealed he is still in touch with his estranged wife, 41, and the pair talk “every day” amid their split. The twosome — who tied the knot in December 2011 — announced in March that they temporarily called it quits to work on themselves as they navigate the rough patch with the hopes of reconciling in the future. They are also the proud parents of two daughters, Elliott, born in 2012, and Lyric, born in 2017.

AJ confessed on Monday that he and Rochelle have a therapist they see together. The “Everybody” musician also sees his own therapist to treat his mental health and work on his 12-step program to combat his struggles with addiction.

“I’m working my program, I’m staying sober and I’m just focusing on myself and really what I need to do to be the best person I can [be],” the “Larger than Life” performer confessed. “This is a great opportunity for me to now finally do this and focus on me.”

He continued: “That’s what the drinking and all the drugs was for years was me not wanting to deal with my own demons and now I’m dealing with it.”

AJ has been candid about his sobriety journey and his ups and downs with substance abuse over the years. While appearing on Dancing With the Stars in 2020, the “I Want It That Way” crooner credited Rochelle as his “rock” as she remained by his side through his lowest points.

“As I said, on the show, she’s my superhero,” AJ said in an exclusive blog post he wrote for Us Weekly at the time. “She has been through hell and back with me. If there was an award for everything that she does on the daily, she deserves them all. The greatest reward that I get from her on the daily is just a constant affirmation of love. She’s always there for me, it doesn’t matter what it is. She’s very supportive. She’s a great listener. We have amazing conversations — sometimes until the wee hours of the morning.”

