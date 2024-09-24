Al B. Sure! is calling for an investigation into the death of his ex Kim Porter, who dated Sean “Diddy” Combs off and on from 1994 to 2007.

The singer, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown, detailed his thoughts on Porter’s death in a series of Instagram posts shared on Monday, September 23. Porter died in November 2018 at age 47. Her cause of death was eventually attributed to lobar pneumonia, but Brown, 56, said he believes she was murdered.

“I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this,” he wrote on Monday. “It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her ‘original book notes.’ Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bulls— and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.”

Brown’s post includes screenshots from a recently published book titled Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side. Authored by Jamal Millwood, the book purports to include Porter’s journal entries from the period where she dated Diddy, 54.

Related: What Celebs Have Said About Diddy's Infamous Parties Over the Years Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous parties are being called into question amid the rapper’s legal troubles. After facing several sexual assault and abuse allegations from multiple people, Diddy, 54, was arrested in New York City on September 16 and later charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. In his 14-page indictment, Diddy was accused of orchestrating parties […]

According to Brown, the publication of the book “raises significantly more questions” about Porter’s death.

“It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of [Diddy’s ex] Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” Brown claimed. “In a nutshell, Kimberly was allegedly taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by ignited the Bon Fire which brings us here today with the avalanche that has brought [Satan] to their chambers.”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and Indictment: Kesha and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

Brown was seemingly referring to Cassie’s November 2023 lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Diddy, whom she accused of rape and physical abuse. The singer, 38, dated the music mogul off and on from 2007 to 2018. One day after she filed the suit, she and Diddy settled out of court. Diddy denied her allegations, but in May, a video from 2016 resurfaced that showed him assaulting Cassie in a hotel. He later issued a public apology for his actions in the clip.

Brown dated Porter in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the pair share son Quincy, 33. Porter and Diddy later welcomed son Christian “King” Combs, 26, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Diddy called Porter the love of his life.

In his Instagram posts, Brown went on to say that he was close with Porter until her death.

Related: A Timeline of Diddy's Legal Troubles, Accusations and Arrests INF/INSTAR Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under investigation for at least a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple people. The rapper and music mogul, 54, made headlines in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual abuse in a bombshell lawsuit. She accused Diddy of beating her, forcing her to […]

“Kim and I talked right up to a few days prior to her demise, she was in good health and we are in such a great ‘friends space’ reminiscing about old times & celebrating news of our son’s accomplishments,” he wrote. “We must continue to advocate for justice and ensure that everyone of the individuals who conspired against her are held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and later charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo says his client is “innocent.”