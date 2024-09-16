Al Roker is celebrating nearly three decades of being married to Deborah Roberts.

The Today weather anchor, 70, marked the couple’s 29th wedding anniversary with a sweet but cheeky caption via Instagram on Monday, September 16.

“Well, 29 years [went] by pretty fast. Not sure @debrobertsabc would agree,” Roker captioned a carousel of photos of the pair through the years. “#happyanniversary to an amazing wife, friend, mom, journalist and incredible #lifepartner who made sure I survived my crisis a year and a half ago. Though I’m sure I give her pause to reconsider that from time to time. Thanks for not pulling the plug. I love you.”

Roberts, 63, posted a tribute of her own to her longtime love, sharing a photo from their wedding day and another of them recreating the sweet snap years later.

“How it began…how it is now,” she wrote via Instagram. “Still racing toward love and life with you @alroker and so delighted for every adventure. You bring the #joy. Here’s to 29 more years.”

Roker’s followers, including fellow Today colleagues, shared kind words about the couple’s big day in the comments section of his post.

“You guys are amazing!! Happy anniversary!!” wrote Today third hour anchor Dylan Dreyer, while a separate social media user added, “The cutest couple! May you double that number in no time at all!! Congratulations and God bless you both and your beautiful family!!”

Though Roker did not specify the “crisis” he was referring to in his caption, the meteorologist has had multiple health scares and ailments in the last few years.

Roker underwent his second total knee replacement surgery in May last year. In April 2022, he had his first knee replacement surgery; however, he had to wait to go under the knife again after he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Years prior, Roker revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he told Today viewers in November 2020. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker and Roberts first started dating in 1992 after meeting on the set of the Today show in 1990. They tied the knot in September 1995 and share two children together: daughter Leila, 25, and son Nick, 22.

Roker also shares daughter Courtney, 37, with ex-wife Alice Bell.