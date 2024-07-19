Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker is explaining the reason why she decided to start taking weight-loss medication.
“I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre,” Alabama, 18, said in a video reposted by a fan via TikTok on Tuesday, July 16.”I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly and people are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly.'”
She continued, “It’s like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I really don’t look like that.”
Social media users were both surprised and saddened by Alabama’s candid admission, with one TikToker commenting, “[I] swear we are our own biggest haters because she’s absolutely beautiful.”
Another added, “She’s literally so cute and pretty, this makes me sad,” and a third person chimed in with, “She’s too young to be taking weight-loss medication.”
Though she did not clarify which medication she is taking, injectable meds like Ozempic and Mounjaro – which are approved for use in those who live with type 2 diabetes – have become popular weight-loss medications over the last couple years.
Similar medications, like Wegovy, have been approved by the FDA for weight loss. Four additional weight-loss medications have been approved by the FDA for children aged 12 and up, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Alabama’s mom, Shanna Moakler, previously opened up about using Mounjaro to lose weight after “eating the pain away” amid losing her parents in 2023. Mom Gail Moakler died in January that year, and dad John Moakler III died seven months later.
“It was on another level, and I didn’t know how to deal [with it],” she told People in June. “I was sad. And I just missed my parents so much.”
In addition to Alabama, Shanna, 49, and Travis, 48, share son Landon Barker, 20. Travis is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.
Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008, and fans got a glimpse of the Blink-182 drummer and the former pageant queen’s life together on MTV’s reality series, Meet the Barkers. The show aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.
Travis has since moved on with longtime friend-turn-lover Kourtney Kardashian. The pair confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2021 and got engaged that October. The duo tied the knot in a lavish three-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022.
The twosome welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November last year. Kardashian, 45, also shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12, with ex Scott Disick.