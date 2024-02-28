Alabama Barker asked fans for well-wishes in a since-deleted Instagram Story seemingly shared from a hospital room.

“Send me your prayers,” Alabama, 18, captioned the photo on Tuesday, February 27. While her face was not shown, the image showed a bedside monitor and clock hanging on the wall.

The photo has since been taken down. Alabama later uploaded a photo of herself at the airport alongside a caption that reads, “I’m back baby.” She has not addressed the apparent hospital visit further.

Alabama is the only daughter of Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former couple — who finalized their divorce in 2008 — also share son Landon, 20.

Travis, 48, is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he welcomed son Rocky in November 2023. Moakler, 48, has been vocal about her ex-husband’s connection with the Kardashian family, often putting her children in the middle.

Last month, Moakler appeared on an episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, making bombshell claims that Kim Kardashian played a part in her split from Travis. Moakler alleged that she was sent text messages that were previously exchanged between Travis and Kim, 43.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k,” she alleged, claiming that Travis had “deleted” the messages after she asked him about them. Kim allegedly denied anything went down between herself and Travis, saying, “I don’t like white guys.”

Related: Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler’s Ups and Downs: Explosive Divorce and More Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s relationship has been plagued with custody battles, cheating accusations and more. The former spouses originally called it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage and the arrival of son Landon and daughter Alabama. For the next two years, however, they continued an on-and-off relationship before finalizing their divorce in […]

Moakler went on to say that her relationship with Travis “never” recovered.

“I wanted this relationship to work,” she added at the time. “I was so in love with him.”

After her mom’s comments went viral, Alabama seemingly reacted to the interview in a cryptic Instagram Story.

“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” she hinted last month. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Alabama consistently shows off her close bond with her dad via social media.

She called Travis “truly the best dad” in a September 2023 Instagram post, sharing a Post-it note he gave her that read, “You are my everything.”

Related: Shanna Moakler’s Drama With Her and Travis Barker's Kids Over the Years Shanna Moakler has butted heads on social media with her two children, whom she shares with ex Travis Barker. Moakler gave birth to son Landon and daughter Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively. She and the Blink-182 rocker went on to briefly split in 2006 after two years of marriage before calling it quits for […]

Last month, Alabama also tested how “chill” Travis was as a parent in a TikTok video.

“Would you consider yourself strict?” she asked. The Blink-182 drummer responded, “No.”

She went on to give him different parenting scenarios — including her sneaking out of the house or bringing home a boy — and asked followers to weigh in on whether Travis had “passed the vibe check.”