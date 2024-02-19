Alabama Barker is not here for plastic surgery rumors.

Barker, 18, clapped back at an internet troll who claimed she had “a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age” via Instagram on Saturday, February 17. “I really appreciate the love,” Barker wrote while tagging the social media user. “I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

In the carousel of photos, Alabama — who is the daughter of Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler — posed in a red, yellow, green and black crochet coverup. Underneath, she rocked a halter bikini top featuring the number 13. She paired it with cheeky bottoms and accessorized with black sandals, a silver watch, diamond earrings, long nails and a sparkly necklace.

Alabama’s makeup included brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and long lashes. She topped her look off with lined lips and her blonde hair parted down the side and worn down.

Alabama previously opened up about getting lip fillers in October 2023 during an Instagram Q&A. When one fan asked what her “experience” with fillers was, Alabama shared a video of her lips getting injected, writing, “@skinsandneedles_ is the best in LA! Hands down .. her technique is very precise & she’s so sweet!”

Anush Movsesian, her aesthetic practitioner, then reposted Alabama’s story and noted that her pout was “freshly injected and swollen” at the time. “We are slowly fixing M-Shape, keeping it very natural,” she explained.

Elsewhere during the Q&A, Alabama opened up about how she stays positive despite receiving hateful comments. “I’m not going to sit here & lie and say it’s easy and to keep pushing,” she said. “It gets very challenging especially when they don’t know you. I feel very misunderstood!”

Alabama continued: “People are going to hate regardless … you need not to feed into it, you won’t benefit from it! Keep your peace protected. Don’t entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals & your intentions, nothing else matters.”

One month prior, she admitted she “sometimes” finds herself “wanting to clap back” at internet trolls. “But then I look at those people, like really look at them … what kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making …. And that, itself keeps me humble,” she explained.

Alabama concluded her social media message with an uplifting note. “Misery loves company but we’re cut from different cloths,” she shared. “Stay blessed, wish them well and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never win.”