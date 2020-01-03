The light (house) shines on the Baldwin family. Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, took their kids to see where they got engaged as they rang in the new year.

“Happy 2020. Alec and I got engaged at the lighthouse right behind us,” Hilaria, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, in a photo with the couple’s whole family. “Look at what life has brought us 💛.”

The duo posed with their four children, Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 19 months, in Montauk, New York, in front of the same landmark where the 30 Rock alum, 61, proposed to his wife in April 2012.

“Happy New Year from Los Baldwinitos…” Alec captioned the same group photo, which shows the family of six bundled up outside on the first day of 2020.

Before taking a trip down memory lane the Boss Baby star shared a photo with his followers of the “last sunset of 2019,” while his wife reflected on the hard year they’ve had.

“This year really did a number on me…but nothing that could ever make me lose sight of how fortunate I am,” the former yoga instructor wrote on social media on Tuesday, December 31, alongside a photo with her husband. “I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come. 2020, I welcome you with so much hope and such a desire to collaborate with you to make life happy and beautiful. Happy New Year’s Eve to you all 💛.”

The “Mom Brains” podcast host revealed on November 11 that she suffered a miscarriage, losing her fifth child with the actor.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram at the time. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

Even during the heartbreaking announcement, the mother of four was still grateful for all of the blessings she and Alec share.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she captioned an Instagram video that showed her daughter comforting her by wrapping her arms around her mom and whispering to her as she kissed her on the cheek. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

She continued: “I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” the former yoga instructor said. “I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

The pair tied the knot at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral on June 30, 2012, Us confirmed at the time. They said “I do” two months after getting engaged.