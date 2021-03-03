Months after Hilaria Baldwin came under fire for allegedly faking her Spanish accent and heritage, Alec Baldwin is weighing in on talk about Gillian Anderson‘s accent.

The actor, 62, tweeted an article about the Spy Who Dumped Me actress appearing to have an American accent suddenly at the Golden Globes. He used it as an opportunity to joke about the drama involving his wife, 37, which saw her step out of the spotlight for one month.

“Switching accents ?” he tweeted on Wednesday, March 3. “That sounds…fascinating.”

The drama started in December 2020 when a social media user accused the former Yoga instructor of faking her Spanish heritage. The person alleged that Hilaria was not actually from Spain, but rather Massachusetts, and was putting on an accent to fit that narrative.

The Boss Baby actor fiercely defended his wife amid the controversy. In December he shared a Mark Twain quote about lying, which read, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” The comments quickly filled up with comments questioning Alec’s decision to stick up for his wife.

One social media user wrote, “Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts.” Alec responded, “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

Another wrote, “Like your wife being Spanish when she live in Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well ? FRAUDS !” The 30 Rock alum replied, “Go f–k yourself.”

Hilaria eventually admitted that her real name is Hilary but maintained her Spanish identity. She announced that she was taking a break from social media, resurfacing after some time and several more accusations, including some from her former dance partner who claimed, “It was always her desire to be considered Spanish.”

In February, Hilaria returned to Instagram after taking the time to reflect on the scandal.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost wrote. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”

She added: “Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together.”

Alec and the Living Clearly Method author revealed on Tuesday, March 2 that they welcomed a sixth child just months after Hilaria gave birth to their youngest son. She shared the news via her Instagram Story, posting a pic in bed with kids Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 5 months, and Lucia with the caption, “7.” The pair announced the sweet name they chose for their daughter. Us Weekly confirmed they welcomed the child via surrogate.

“We are so in love with our daughter Lucia,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the baby sleeping in a pink onesie. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”