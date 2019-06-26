Alex Rodriguez Changes His 2019 Met Gala Story After Kylie Jenner Claps Back: ‘OMG, That’s Right’

Alex Rodriguez’s interactions with Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala are all coming back to him now! After claiming that the reality star talked to him about her massive fortune during the event — and after she took to Twitter to dispute the story — the former MLB star issued a correction on social media.

The awkward exchange happened in the span of one day on Tuesday, June 25, after Sports Illustrated published an interview with Rodriguez in which the 43-year-old described attending this year’s Met Gala with fiancée Jennifer Lopez.“We had a great table,” he told the magazine. “We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

“Umm no i didn’t,” Kylie responded via Twitter. “We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

Before long, the former New York Yankees player was backtracking. “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!!” he tweeted later that night. “It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

Rodriguez and Lopez have each crossed paths with Kylie’s famous family multiple times. For example, the “Medicine” singer, 49, attended a movie night at Kim Kardashian’s house in December 2018 when the KKW Beauty founder screened Lopez’s film Second Act. And in March 2018, Rodriguez coached Kim, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at a softball game in Calabasas, California.

Though Kylie actually didn’t brag to Rodriguez about her wealth, the 2019 Met Gala came two months after Forbes named her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur told the magazine at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

