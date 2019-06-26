Kylie Jenner is calling foul on Alex Rodriguez after the former New York Yankees player claimed the billionaire gabbed to him about her wealth at the 2019 Met Gala.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez, 43, told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, recalling his time at the star-studded event with fiancée Jennifer Lopez. “We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Kylie, 21, disputed his version of events via Twitter on Tuesday. “Umm no i didn’t,” she wrote.

“We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she added, punctuating her tweet with shrug and facepalm emojis.

The Lip Kit entrepreneur would have been entitled to brag: Two months before this year’s Met Gala, Forbes named her the youngest self-made billionaire on account of her success with Kylie Cosmetics. She even crossed the ten-figure threshold earlier in her life than Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg did.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Kylie told the magazine. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Other Twitter users commented on Kylie’s tweet on Tuesday to show their support for the makeup mogul. “Sis everyone just jealous of you, you rule an empire,” one wrote. Another tweeted: “I’d hate to be Alex Rodriguez right now….”

Meanwhile, Kylie’s fortune has caused some friction with her family. “She has this, like, entitlement,” sister Khloé Kardashian said in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Nobody says anything because she’s Kylie ‘billionaire’ Jenner.”

The same episode saw Kylie and mom Kris Jenner battling over office space at Kylie Cosmetics’ headquarters. “I’ve helped build this business with Kylie, and … I deserve a little bit of respect,” Kris said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16 finale airs on E! Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

