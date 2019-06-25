An interesting conversation! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez stunned at the 2019 Met Gala where they walked their first red carpet as an engaged couple in May, and now the former MLB player has opened up about what went down inside the star-studded event.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez, 43, told Sports Illustrated in an interview published on Tuesday, June 25, noting Idris Elba and Donatella Versace were among the celebrities they sat alongside. “We had Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner].”

The MLB Tonight commentator added: “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

And while that seems like a strange thing to talk about, Kylie had a good reason for conversation. Two months prior to the Met Gala, the 21-year-old entrepreneur was named the youngest-ever self-made billionaire by Forbes, thanks, in part, to the success of her makeup line, which she started in 2015.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the Lip Kit maven told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back … I work really hard.”

Rodriguez and Lopez, 49, also had a lot to celebrate at the event. Their public outing came three months after the athlete got down on one knee and proposed marriage to the Second Act star while on a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. The couple of more than two years announced their engagement in matching Instagram posts at the time.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a pic that showed Lopez’s breathtaking $1.4 million, 15-carat classic emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

While the twosome haven’t played coy about their adoration for each other, a source told Us that Lopez was surprised by the proposal. “They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” the insider said. “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids. They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Rodriguez is dad of daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez, meanwhile, shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

