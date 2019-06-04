Alex Rodriguez was recently the victim of a major invasion of privacy after someone snapped a photo of him sitting on the toilet through the bathroom window of his New York City apartment. However, he laughed off the intrusive incident and insisted he is not taking legal action.

“I’m certainly not suing,” the former New York Yankees player, 43, said during an interview on Fox 5’s Good Day New York on Monday, June 3. “The one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there [in the bathroom]. I wasn’t ready for that picture. But look, it is what it is.”

He then joked, “I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am!”

The photo surfaced on social media in May and showed Rodriguez using his smartphone while going to the bathroom. The former athlete said he does not know who took the image.

“We’re still doing an investigation. We’re doing it because you don’t want the next person for that to happen. It’s really a weird thing,” he explained. “I’m happier that it was me [instead of] my better half [fiancée Jennifer Lopez] or one of the children.”

A-Rod and Lopez, 49, have been engaged since March, when he proposed during a trip to the Bahamas after two years of dating. The Sunday Night Baseball analyst was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and they share daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11. This will be the fourth union for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She coparents twins Max and Emme, 11, with Anthony, 50.

“I want to spend my life with somebody,” Lopez said on the Today show in May. “I want to grow old with somebody. I think that’s the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with.”

The couple made their first official post-engagement appearance at the 2019 Met Gala in NYC.

