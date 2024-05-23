Alexa and Carlos PenaVega put on a united front at the premiere of their new film, Mr. Manhattan.

The couple made a red carpet appearance on Wednesday, May 22, to celebrate the release of their romantic comedy, which is streaming on Great American Pure Flix. Alexa, 35, donned a floral jumpsuit and wore her hair in loose curls while Carlos, 34, rocked a light blue jean jacket and vans. The pair headline the film, which follows the story of a lawyer who becomes the sole guardian of his brother’s kids.

Alexa and Carlos’ outing marks their first red carpet appearance since they announced the stillbirth of their daughter Indy. “There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss,” the couple shared via Instagram in April. “After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace.”

They continued, “Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted … then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

The pair, who share sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2, have been candid about the impact of their loss, with Alexa providing an emotional update earlier this month.

“Losing Indy was very hard, and then right after losing her, my health declined a lot, and nobody could figure out what was wrong. And it was a very hard season for all of us to navigate, but I don’t think I’ve ever surrendered in this way to God in my life,” she said in an Instagram video on May 15.

Alexa added that her relationship with her family “has never been stronger” despite their recent hardship. “My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger,” she continued. “Our life, her life, was so purposeful in just that short, little bit that we had with her. And while she may not have taken a breath here on Earth, she did not go without purpose.”

The actors, who wed in 2014, previously opened up to Us Weekly about the different ways partners experience the changes brought on by pregnancy. “She’s my best friend. So, I always say, ‘Listen, a nine-month pregnancy is tough on wives, but it’s definitely tough on the husband,” Carlos exclusively shared in November 2023. “You lose your best friend. And then not only in those nine months but after those nine months, she’s still gone for a little bit.”

Alexa agreed with her husband’s comments, adding, “A lot of women are like, ‘I don’t care, whatever. I’m like, ‘No, he really does have to give up a lot.’ Husbands do have to give up a lot.”