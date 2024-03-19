Alison Brie didn’t want to get married until she met husband Dave Franco.

During the Tuesday, March 19, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the Community alum, 41, said the concept of marriage “worried” her because of she doesn’t see herself having children. “I’ve walked all over being like, ‘I’m never getting married!’” she teased. “And then I met Dave and I was like, ‘Marry me immediately!’”

Brie admitted that she “never felt the pull toward wanting to be married at all” because her parents split when she was 5 years old.

“And then I met Dave and truly, like, a couple months into dating, I started [being] like, ‘I mean, I will marry this guy,’” she recalled. (The couple tied the knot in 2017.)

Brie said that Franco “definitely” knew she was going to say yes when he proposed, teasing that she previously tried to make some not-so-subtle hints about wanting to get married.

“‘Oh, my phone’s open,’” she would jokingly tell Franco. “‘How embarrassing that you saw that picture of that ring. That’s so weird. And that’s a pretty shape.’’”

Brie explained that she “tried to drop so many hints about the ring,” even telling her jewelry designer, Irene Neuwirth, “This is the ring and I know he’ll ask you because I said it so many times.”

Following the proposal, she consulted the designer again. “I was like, ‘All right, it’s time to make the ring,’” she recalled. “And she pulled out some photo of a ring she made and I was like, ‘Not like that! Oh, my God!’”

Although the Freelance star wasn’t a fan at first, she gushed that Franco “literally knows me better than I know myself” by opting for a temporary ring.

After three years of dating, Franco popped the question with a rose-gold ring in August 2015. The piece was designed with pavé diamonds.

During a 2017 appearance on Larry King Now, Brie revealed that she didn’t respond right away when Franco got down on one knee in Big Sur, California. “I was so shocked that I actually burst out laughing and asked him a number of times if he was being serious before saying yes,” she recalled.

Brie was previously candid about not wanting to get married, sharing her perspective with Elle Canada in 2012.

“I’ve never been the girl who’s planning my dream wedding — I was always practicing my speech for the Oscars,” she said. “That was my dream, which is kind of sad but kind of great.”

Shortly after her engagement, Brie told Yahoo! Style that she changed her mind about saying “I do” because of Franco.

“I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,’” she said. “I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.’”