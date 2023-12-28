Alix Earle is clearing the air after she made headlines last year for candidly discussing her split from Tyler Wade on TikTok Live.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Alix Earle breaks up with her boyfriend because he would not post her on Instagram,’ and I was so embarrassed because that wasn’t even the reason we broke up,” the TikTok star, 23, shared on the Thursday, December 28, episode of her podcast, “Hot Mess.”

Earle went public with MLB player Wade, whom she refers to as “Baseball Boy,” in September 2022, but their relationship only lasted about three months. Earle revealed on Thursday that she broke up with Wade, 29, because he was “toxic” and didn’t support her.

“He was really nice at first,” she said. “And then we started dating, and at the same time I started to gain a following on social media, and for some reason, that just sent him spiraling. That was just not OK for him.”

Earle’s TikTok career took off in late 2022 after several of her “Get Ready With Me” videos went viral. She continued to rack up followers as she opened up about her struggles with acne and anxiety and shared snippets of her luxurious Miami lifestyle. It was around that same time that her relationship with Wade started heating up.

“He would literally be so toxic,” Earle claimed. “Everything I did he s–t on. He did not support me at all, especially when it came to social media stuff.”

After she broke up with Wade, fans were curious about what caused the split. When Earle was repeatedly asked in the comments of a December 2022 livestream about what had happened, she proceeded to announce their separation, sharing that he refused to post her on his Instagram.

“I just start[ed] s–t-talking the relationship,” Earle recalled. “And the moment I got off that livestream, my life had flashed before my eyes, because all I saw was screen recording after screen recording of me on this livestream talking s–t about Baseball Boy.”

While his social media usage — or lack thereof — was a factor in the duo’s breakup, Earle said it wasn’t the whole story.

“We had only been dating for three months, I would not expect anyone to post me on their Instagram at that point,” she explained. “But the problem was that he would lie straight to my face about this reasoning, and that’s what bothered me.

Still grappling with her newfound fame, Earle didn’t know how to handle the backlash from the livestream. She shared that she “went into hiding,” was “mentally spiraling” and even saw her doctor about her increased anxiety. While she felt guilty for her words at the time, Earle has no regrets after a year of reflection.

“Now as I’ve taken a year off from talking about this subject, I’ve realized that there are so many bad, horrible things that have gone down in that relationship that I’m like, ‘You know what, air it out, Alix,’” she said.

Earle has since moved on with “NFL Man” Braxton Berrios. The pair made their red carpet debut in July at the 2023 ESPYs. Earle shared on Thursday that Berrios, 28, happily supports her and her social media career.

“The fact that NFL Man now supports me and lets me edit a video on my phone without screaming at me is pretty nice to see,” she said.