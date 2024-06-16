Allison Holker and her children are planning to honor the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Father’s Day, June 16, by celebrating their cherished memories of him.

“It’s gonna be a hard day for so many different kinds of emotions between me and my kids,” Holker, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the sixth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15.

Holker and Boss, who died in December 2022 at the age of 40, shared son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4, as well as Holker’s daughter Weslie, 16, from a previous relationship.

“We’re planning on going to his gravestone to celebrate him, have a little picnic, dance with him a little bit, listen to some music,” Holker added to Us, “and just talk about some good times that we’ve been able to share and how grateful that we were to have those amazing times with him.”

Holker, who wore a red Alice & Olivia dress at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on behalf of So You Think You Can Dance — for which she became a judge on season 18. She initially gained popularity on the dance competition series during season 2 and subsequently met Boss — who appeared on season 4 of the show.

Related: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judges Through the Years: Who Left and Why When So You Think You Can Dance debuted on FOX in 2005, a panel of dance experts were tapped to discover the best up-and-coming performers. Nigel Lythgoe, who cocreated the competition series alongside Simon Fuller, served as one of the longtime judges since the season 1 premiere. However, after cueing the audition music and marveling […]

“It’s the show that just keeps on giving. It keeps on finding me and picking me up and putting wings on my back and helping me through hard times,” Holker told Us on Saturday. “I know the show is about other people and new contestants, but it has been my saving grace for so many years. It found me and it keeps finding me and bringing me back and bringing me back in the fold to help me build my confidence back up, so I couldn’t say more kind things about the show.”

Holker has also appeared as a pro on Dancing With the Stars and said dance is therapy for her. Before his death, Boss and Holker would post joyous routines on social media, and she has continued to do so with her kids.

“Dance has helped me through so many different obstacles in my life,” Holker explained. “I’ve also been able to be a storyteller to help so many other people with stories. What I’m hoping to do next with dance is really to start telling my story. I don’t think I’ve ever done that. I’ve always had the opportunity to share so many amazing stories on So You Think You Can Dance. Then when I was on Dancing With the Stars as a pro, I told my celebrity’s story. I’ve never really told mine. So I’m hoping to use dance in a new way coming up this next year and to really start sharing my story with people.”

Holker has been open about the grieving process and how loss has impacted her and her children’s lives. She recently spoke to “The Squeeze” podcast about Boss’ love of making people happy, and how he would come home to a safe space to “reset” and “recharge his battery.”

“He wore this character of tWitch, and it did become a part of who he was, but that extroverted personality was not natural for him,” she told hosts Taylor and Tay Lautner. “So when he would go out as tWitch and make sure he’s spreading all this love and joy and positivity and be dancing all the time for people and an entertainer and such, it would drain his energy.”

She added: “I think there was this deeper thing too now that I never saw before. Sometimes I wonder if, when he would receive so much love, he almost didn’t think he deserved that love, so he’d give it right back. That’s why he was such a giver.”

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]

Boss was a beloved member of the dance community and a fan-favorite on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During season 18 of SYTYCD, contestant Jin Lee told Holker that both she and Boss inspired her.

“As someone who lost their father, and watching my mother watch the love of her life transition, I’m grateful that I have this opportunity,” Jin told her. “Regardless of whether I pass, I really just want to speak directly to you to say I’m really, really inspired by the way you’ve held yourself and grace, and the way you’re holding tWitch’s legacy. Thank you for continuing to be a light for us.”

Holker held back tears as she celebrated her husband’s life and achievements.

“I appreciate you saying that so much. It’s not an easy journey for anyone,” she said. “Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was, and will forever be, an icon and a legend because he was truly the best at what he did, but also because he brought out the best in everyone around him.”

“And to this day right now, for me, my children, and everyone here, he’s still doing that,” Holker concluded. “And how we honor him is by giving that light back. Because that’s what he would want too.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo