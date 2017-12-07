Love Lives

Allison Janney Approves of Anna Faris’ New Boyfriend Michael Barrett: ‘If She’s Happy, I’m Happy’

By
Anna Faris Allison Janney
Anna Faris and Allison Janney attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Anna Faris and Allison Janney for ‘”Mom” at SAG Foundation Actors Center on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Supportive as ever! Allison Janney gave an update on her Mom costar Anna Faris and revealed that she approves of her new relationship!

“She’s such an amazing… I can’t believe all the stuff she does,” Janney, 58, told E! News on Tuesday, December 6. “In addition to Mom, she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC. And she’s got her new man who seems … She seems just great. She’s really doing well and I’m so happy for her.”

 

Michael Barrett Anna Faris Venice
Michael Barrett and Anna Faris arrive in Venice on November 15, 2017. Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

 

As previously reported, the House Bunny actress, 41, has been seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett since splitting with her husband of 8 years, Chris Pratt. “I met him once, he seems really lovely,” Janney told E! of Barrett, 47. “I don’t know him, but I’m happy for her. If she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Pratt, 38, filed for divorce from Faris on Friday, December 1, asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack. The pair split released a joint statement at the time announcing their decision to separate.

The Unqualified author, who responded to the filing on Monday, December 4, seems to be in good spirits since parting ways with Pratt. Not only has she enjoyed a romantic rendezvous to Italy with Barrett, but Faris and her new beau were also spotted house hunting together on Tuesday, December 5.

A source told Us Weekly that the comedian is looking to buy a home within the $3.5 million range and the couple toured two homes in Venice Beach, California. “The two were definitely showing off their PDA,” the source said of the couple. “They looked in love and comfortable. Anna kept looking in his eyes. They were holding hands the entire time and smiling.”

