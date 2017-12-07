Supportive as ever! Allison Janney gave an update on her Mom costar Anna Faris and revealed that she approves of her new relationship!

“She’s such an amazing… I can’t believe all the stuff she does,” Janney, 58, told E! News on Tuesday, December 6. “In addition to Mom, she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC. And she’s got her new man who seems … She seems just great. She’s really doing well and I’m so happy for her.”

As previously reported, the House Bunny actress, 41, has been seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett since splitting with her husband of 8 years, Chris Pratt. “I met him once, he seems really lovely,” Janney told E! of Barrett, 47. “I don’t know him, but I’m happy for her. If she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Pratt, 38, filed for divorce from Faris on Friday, December 1, asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack. The pair split released a joint statement at the time announcing their decision to separate.

The Unqualified author, who responded to the filing on Monday, December 4, seems to be in good spirits since parting ways with Pratt. Not only has she enjoyed a romantic rendezvous to Italy with Barrett, but Faris and her new beau were also spotted house hunting together on Tuesday, December 5.

A source told Us Weekly that the comedian is looking to buy a home within the $3.5 million range and the couple toured two homes in Venice Beach, California. “The two were definitely showing off their PDA,” the source said of the couple. “They looked in love and comfortable. Anna kept looking in his eyes. They were holding hands the entire time and smiling.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!