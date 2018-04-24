Former Smallville star Allison Mack was released on a $5 million bail bond and sentenced to house arrest for her involvement in the alleged sex cult Nxivm, Radar Online reports.

The CW alum, 35, appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday, April 24, after she was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor, four days earlier.

Mack will wear an electronic monitoring device and serve her house arrest sentence at her parents’ home in California. The former actress’ mother, Melinda Mack, appeared in court with her daughter to co-sign the $5 million bond and confirm under oath that she is Mack’s mom, according to Radar. Prosecutors also confirmed that Mack’s father, John Mack, currently resides in California.

The publication adds that Mack did “not appear to have any emotion” during the hearing.

Alleged Nxivm leader Keith Raniere has been accused of branding his initials into his followers’ pelvic area and forcing them to have sex with him, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Associated Press. He arrested in Mexico on March 25 on sex trafficking charges.

Mack’s former Smallville costar Kristin Kreuk previously opened up about her experience in Nxivm, which the actress joined when she was 23 because she thought it was a “self-help/personal growth course” that helped her handle her “shyness.”

“The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false,” Kreuk posted to Twitter in March. “During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity … I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all those affected.”

