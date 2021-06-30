Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Involvement in NXIVM Cult

Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult, Vulture reported.

The Smallville alum, 38, was also fined $20,000 during her sentencing on Wednesday, June 30. She faced a maximum sentence of 20 years for each charge against her.

The Smallville alum, 38, was arrested in April 2018 for her role in NXIVM, an Albany-based group that engaged in sex trafficking and forced labor. She was later released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest with her parents in California. While she initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, in April 2019, she changed her plea and pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.

NXIVM was a multilevel marketing company founded by Keith Raniere in 1998. Former members described the group as a “cult” and alleged that a secret society called DOS was housed within the larger organization. Mack and Raniere, 60, were both arrested on charges related to DOS, whose members were allegedly called “slaves.” Women involved with DOS also claimed they were branded with the initials of Mack and Raniere and forced to provide potentially damaging material about themselves as “collateral” for entry into the group.

In June 2019, Raniere was convicted of all charges against him, including sex trafficking, identify theft, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. The following year, he was sentenced to 120 years in prison and fined $1.75 million.

Ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday, Mack wrote a letter to NXIVM survivors, apologizing for her role in the group. “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” the former Wilfred star wrote in documents obtained by Us. She addressed her letter “to those who have been harmed by [her] actions.”

In a memo accompanying the letter, her attorneys recommended that the actress receive no jail time because she recognized that she “committed grievous wrongs” during her time with the organization.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” Mack continued in her letter. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

In the original indictment against her, the German-born actress was accused of recruiting young women to join DOS by describing it as “a women’s empowerment group or sorority.” The indictment also alleged that Mack collected “naked photographs, assets, criminal confessions and other damaging information” from recruits to be used as collateral.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” the Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves star wrote in her pre-sentencing letter. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”