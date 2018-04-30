Allison Mack was sentenced to house arrest for her alleged involvement in the sex cult NXIVM earlier this month, and according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former Smallville star recruited women into the organization by describing it as “a women’s empowerment group or sorority.”

The 35-year-old appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court earlier this month following her arrest for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. According to the court docs, Mack “aggressively recruited DOS slaves, who were attractive young women.”

Mack had women “provide them with naked photographs, assets, criminal confessions and other damaging information, known as collateral,” according to the docs. “Mack would perform ceremonies in which her slaves were branded … [She] would place her hands on the slaves’ chests and told them to ‘feel the pain’ and to ‘think of their master,’ as slaves cried in pain.”

Barbara Bouchey, who dated alleged cult leader Keith Raniere for almost a decade, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her experience with Mack in NXIVM.

“My guess is Alison was unaware of the inner workings and operations in their corruption, fraud in the legal cases, tax fraud etc because I was totally unaware of it in the nine years I was involved — and I am even a financial expert,” Bouchey, who left NXIVM around 2010, told Us. “Keith is very skilled at concealing, compartmentalizing, telling secrets, and not allowing people to know the big picture. Therefore, Allison may have only know the good aspects of the program. Then [she] became intimately involved with Keith believing that was a good thing.”

“I recall Allison telling [us[ she grew up in a very sexually liberated family who used to walk around naked or go to naked community beaches,” she continued. “What Keith propagates is one of the hardest issues to work through to evolve our souls is our jealousy, fear, anger and possessive nature when in an intimate relationship. Especially if our significant other has sex with someone else.”

Raniere reportedly had a rotating group of 15 to 20 women with home he had sexual relationships. “So being in multiple relationships with Keith could help work through these issues becoming more evolved and loving,” Bouchey added. “Plus he’s portrayed in some ways as a spiritual guru and passed along kundalini.”

Mack was released on a $5 million bail bond and sentenced to house arrest on April 24. She is currently living at her mother and father’s California home. According to the court documents, the former actress may only use a cell phone provided to and approved by the government to “make and receive calls to and from phone numbers agreed to by counsel.”

The docs add that Mack “may not use a computer or access the internet through any means, except she may use a single internet capable device, approved and monitored by PTS [Pre-Application Tracking System], as may be necessary to communicate with PTS, defense counsel, a treatment provider, or anyone else with prior approval from PTS and government.”

