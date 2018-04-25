Did Allison Mack’s behavior on the set of Smallville offer any warning signs of her involvement with an alleged sex cult? Her costar Sam Jones III says she didn’t display her “inner freak” at work.

“While we were on the show, she had a boyfriend, so she was cool,” the actor, 34, told TMZ in a video published on Wednesday, April 25. “So, I mean, I guess she just became freaky, you know what I’m saying? I guess the inner freak just came out of her or something, but I don’t know, man.”

Jones claimed that he didn’t know if the allegations against Mack are true. Still, he sent his well wishes. “Hopefully everybody involved is OK, and hopefully she bounces back from it,” he said.

The ER alum also suggested the actress’ work on the CW superhero series, which ran from 2001 to 2011, could help her secure good representation: “Smallville got those good residuals, so she [should] be able to get a good attorney.”

As previously reported, Mack, 35, was arrested on Friday, April 20, and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor stemming from her involvement in alleged sex cult Nxivm. The Wilfred alum was released on $5 million bail and sentenced to house arrest on Tuesday, April 24.

Keith Raniere, the alleged leader of Nxivm, was arrested on sex trafficking charges on March 25 after being accused of forcing his followers to have sex with him and branding his initials on their pelvic areas.

Mack was reportedly responsible for recruiting women to join Nxivm. Tweets that resurfaced earlier this week show that she might have tried to bring Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson into the fold of what she referred to as a “women’s movement.”

