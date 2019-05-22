A near miss? Allison Mack’s Smallville costar Alaina Huffman opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her experience with NXIVM.

“Interestingly, when I look back on it, I had been invited to several meetings, and because I had two little kids at the time, I never really had the time and our schedules never really lined up, so I never ended up attending,” the actress, 39, told Us at a special screening of The Perfection on Tuesday, May 21. “Honestly, there was always a little something off about it.”

She continued: “But I can see the appeal. Here was this successful young woman who was living a great life, and it was intriguing. I can see where people got recruited.”

Huffman elaborated about her early trepidation of what would later be exposed as a sex cult. “It was just a feeling, and I was like, ‘No, I’m good,’ and I stayed away,” she explained. “I don’t know if that’s because I had my own village, I wasn’t very susceptible or vulnerable. I had a great group of friends, at the time I was married, and I had my kids.”

The Supernatural alum noted that everything added up once news broke of the organization’s inner workings. “I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked,” she revealed. “I was kind of like, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, that makes sense.’”

Mack, 36, starred as Superman’s bestie Chloe Sullivan on Smallville from 2001 to 2011. Huffman joined the series in season 7 as Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

The American Odyssey alum pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April after allegedly recruiting women to serve NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere, as slaves. She was indicted on multiple sex-trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor counts. The actress was also accused of money laundering and identity fraud.

Mack was arrested in April 2018 and placed on house arrest after being released on a $5 million bond.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!