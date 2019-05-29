Is Aly Raisman Dating Country Singer Chase Rice

New couple alert? Aly Raisman may have a new man in her life!

According to Page Six, the Olympic gymnast, 25, was spotted getting cozy with country singer Chase Rice after his set at the Boston Bruins game on Monday, May 27.

A rep for the musician told the outlet that the twosome, who sat next to each other at the game, are “friends.”

Later in the evening, however, they were reportedly holding hands at a NHL Stanley Cup Finals party at the City Hall Plaza.

Though neither the athlete nor the “Eyes on You” crooner, 33, have made any mention of each other on social media, Raisman, who celebrated her birthday on May 25, shared a positive outlook on life.

“If you believe in magic you will find it,” she captioned a gallery of beautiful flower photos on Instagram on Monday. “Taking a moment to thank nature for its beauty. My heart fills with love when I stop and appreciate the flowers. Anyone else feel it? It’s magical.”

The women’s activist was previously linked to Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, whom she dated from August 2016 to April 2017.

Underwood, 27, who fought for the affection of former contestant and now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph on season 23 of the ABC hit, spoke about their breakup to Keltie Knight on her “LadyGang” podcast in January.

“I would say it was my first love,” he explained at the time. “While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship. It was, like, a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.”

The former football player also praised his ex to Us Weekly in February for testifying against former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar in January 2018 ahead of his 175-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting multiple women.

Said Underwood: “Aly’s incredibly brave and anybody who has a voice and a platform and stands up for themselves [is too].”

Us Weekly has reached out to both Raisman and Rice’s reps for comment.

