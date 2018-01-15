Standing together. Aly Raisman took to Twitter to support Simone Biles after she accused former USA gymnastics coach Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

“I am so proud of you. You are incredible Simone. I stand with you,” Raisman, who previously accused Nassar of sexual abuse, tweeted on Monday, January 15. “I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together.”

She added in another tweet, “An investigation must be done on @USAGym I am sick over this. We must get to the bottom of how this disaster happened.”

As previously reported, Biles revealed in a lengthy post on Monday that the ex-Michigan State University doctor sexually abused her.

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is not to put them on paper,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 20, wrote. “There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault. It is not normal to receive any type of statement from a trusted team physical and refer to it horrifyingly as ‘special’ treatment. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

Biles competed with Raisman in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The pair was part of the “Final Five,” along with Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian.

Actress Mia Farrow also sent Biles her love. She retweeted her post and replied with a heart emoji.

Nassar, who has also been accused of sexually assaulting more than 130 victims, including Douglas and McKayla Maroney, pleaded guilty to three charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography in July, according to the Lansing State Journal. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on December 7.

